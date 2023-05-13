Saturday, May 13, 2023
     
Ajay Devgn joins forces with R Madhavan for his next supernatural thriller

Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan will be sharing the screen in the upcoming supernatural thriller film. The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2023 11:37 IST
Ajay Devgn is all set to amaze audiences with an extraordinary supernatural thriller film, which is being directed by Vikas Bahl. This film is expected to be a one-of-a-kind experience in the genre. By joining forces with R Madhavan, the actor has ignited immense anticipation among the audience. The production houses, Panorama Studio and Ajay Devgn Ffilms, are determined to amplify this excitement by assembling a stellar cast, guaranteeing a captivating cinematic journey.

The versatile actor R Madhavan will be joining Ajay Devgn for this untitled film in a pivotal role. This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in June. 

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios, the film will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London. 

Ajay Devgn last appeared in 'Bholaa' alongside Tabu. The film grossed Rs 112 crore worldwide, as per trade experts. Before that, 'Drishyam 2' made waves at the box office and had an outstanding feat at the ticket window. The film registered a monumental success, collecting Rs 345 crore worldwide.

