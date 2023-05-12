Sonam Bajwa confesses facing discrimination in her own family | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Bajwa's Instagram uploads

Sonam Bajwa is one of the leading names in Pollywood industry. The sultry actress is currently gearing up for her next release 'Godday Godday Chaa'. In an exclusive interview with India TV, the actress revealed that she has faced discrimination in her own house because of her dark skin. Recently, many actresses from the Punjabi film industry are opening up about the ill-treatment they have been facing. A few days ago everyone's favourite Shehnaz Gill talked about how she was ill-treated in the Punjabi Film Industry aka Pollywood and was not invited to the screening of her own film.

Following this, Sonam also revealed that she was removed from the film without even telling her. Sonam Bajwa told Siddharth Kannan that she was also sidelined in the industry but it did not matter to her because she had seen the worst in her childhood. The actress said that she was discriminated against because of her dark skin and that her relatives used to not invite her to their house when she was a child. However, her success changed their behavior toward her.

Sonam added, "The only thing we can do is we don’t ever become like them. So yes, people have sidelined me, and that too at an age, where you don’t understand why they were doing this." Talking about the Punjabi industry, she elaborated, "I have also experienced that the makers would remove me from a film and not even let me know, so I have been through such times, but it doesn’t affect me much."

Meanwhile, Releasing on May 26, ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ is a Vijay Kumar Arora directorial. The film has been written by Jagdeep Sidhu, whose work is appreciated in both Bollywood and Pollywood. Further, it stars Tania, Sonam Bajwa, Gitaz Bindrakhia, and Gurjazz in the lead. It is a full-family entertainer talking about the patriarchal rule of not letting women be part of a ‘barat’ in Punjab back in the day.

The film follows the mission of Sonam Bajwa around the time when women were not allowed to attend the Baraat ceremony during Punjabi weddings due to male dominance. Despite facing suppression, the women in the movie yearn to attend the ceremony and plan to sneak in, defying the societal norms that restrict them.

