Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra sends wishes to the couple

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged, finally putting an end to speculations about their relationship. While they have not officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent outings together are proof enough that they have been dating. Parineeti Chopra has been leading the headlines for many weeks now. According to the reports, the duo will exchange the rings on May 13 in Delhi.

Ahead of their engagement, Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra has sent good wishes to her niece. Madhu said that she is very happy for the couple. She confirmed the engagement and told Pinkvilla, "I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings." If reports are to be believed, Priyanka is also expected to fly into India this weekend just for the engagement which is taking place in Delhi. Preparations for the couple's engagement are already underway in the nation's capital for the private ceremony.

It is also speculated that their wedding may take place by the end of October this year. According to a source close to the couple, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is complete." It was a family affair, and they are both overjoyed. The couple is expected to marry around the end of October this year. Parineeti and Raghav aren't in a hurry, and they both have work obligations to attend to before the wedding festivities begin."

Parineeti and Raghav were recently spotted at Mohali cricket stadium as they watched the IPL match together. Parineeti and Raghav were spotted watching the clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the IS Bindra Stadium. Several images and clips from the match went viral. In one of the pictures, Parineeti was seen leaning on Raghav's shoulder, seemingly confirming their relationship.

Parineeti and Raghav were first spotted together after dinner in Mumbai in March. Since then, the pair have often been photographed by the paparazzi. They have been travelling together many times from Delhi to Mumbai as well. The couple has been quite private about their relationship and hasn't confirmed anything as yet.

