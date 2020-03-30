Ravi Kishan distributes essentials to film industry workers hit by lockdown

Ravi Kishan appealed to people from the film industry to come forward and help.

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, who is also a Member of Parliament, has pledged to distribute food and other essential items to at least 100 people working in the film industry every day throughout the country-wide lockdown. The country is in lockdown since March 25 in a bid to prevent the spreading of the deadly COVID-19.

As per a report in Times of India, Ravi is distributing a kit full of essentials to workers, technicians, junior artistes and lesser-privileged actors from the Bhojpuri and Hindi film industry for the last couple of days. The actor is using his own savings (not MP funds) to provide a five-kilo bag containing rice, daal, wheat flour, masalas, cooking oil, sugar, tea and milk powder.

While in Mumbai, he is donating with his staff, the actor has also started it in Gorakhpur and Jaunpur districts of UP and in a suburb in Delhi. Talking about it, Ravi told Bombay Times that he was a 'big zero' when he started his career. He has worked closely with these workers, hence, he understands their pain better. “Hum kya leke aaye the iss industry mein? I was a big zero when I started off. I have worked closely with workers to understand their problems, unki takleef aur majboori samajhta hoon main. Yeh log roz kuan khod kar paani peenewalon mein se hain. The film industry has given me everything I have today. Yahin ka paisa hai, yahin kharch kar raha hoon. I plan to continue distributing essentials to those in need till the end of April, at least," he said.

"If the lockdown continues further, I will arrange for more essentials and distribute them. Koi bhookha nahi soyega. Unfortunately, there are a lot of workers in areas like Mira Road, Dahisar and beyond which are beyond my reach given the lockdown. But everyone who lives in and around my area, or even a little far off, has been coming to my house, showing their industry card and taking home essentials. I am trying to provide enough for them to bide a few days at a time. In fact, I also send supplies to the homes of certain actors who are finding it tough to sail through right now. Every morning my team takes my car and delivers stuff to these actors. If you have anything extra in your pocket today, you are privileged and you must pass it on to someone who is not," he added.

The actor also appealed to the people film fraternity to come forward and help. He said, “Think of the dancers, junior artistes, light men, stunt artists who have played a big role in your successful career”.

Bollywood has come forward to help workers, daily-wage earners and other vulnerable groups directly hit by the lockdown. While some has contributed to PM's relief fund, others have donated to organisations taking care of these workers.