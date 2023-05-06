Saturday, May 06, 2023
     
Varuna Assembly Election 2023: Will Siddaramaiah be able to prove his mettle again?

It is expected to be a tough battle for Siddaramaiah against BJP candidate.

Published on: May 06, 2023 16:24 IST
In a high voltage contest, Varuna will witness a battle of Dr. Bharathi Shankar from JD(S) against Siddaramaiah from Congress and V Somanna from BJP for the upcoming Karnataka Elections which will go to polls on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13. Varuna comes under Mysore district of Karnataka. Varuna Assembly constituency falls under the Chamarajanagar Lok sabha constituency. 

In 2018, Yathindra S of the Congress won the seat by defeating T Basavaraju of the BJP with a margin of 58616 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate V Srinivas Prasad won from Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 1817 votes by defeating R Dhruvanarayana of the Indian National Congress.

