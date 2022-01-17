Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AMITMALVIYA Watch | BJP releases rap song 'UP Mein Sab Ba' starring Ravi Kishan ahead of polls in state

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections slated for next month, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a rap song starring BJP leader Ravi Kishan as part of its political campaign.

The song highlights all the work done by the party in UP in the last 5 years. Titled, 'UP Mein Sab Ba', the 5-minute song mentions development-related activities done by BJP from basic necessities like water, electricity, and houses for the poor, to the Jewar Airport foundation and the inauguration of the Purvanchal expressway.

The song also talks about the eradication of crime from the state, and 'respect for farmers'. Ravi Kishan has sung the lyrics of the song in the form of rap. He can be seen praising the work done by CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Je Kabo na Rahal, Oo Ab baa, UP mein sab ba (What never happened, has happened now, there is everything in UP)', the song says.