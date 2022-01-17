Poll of Polls: Adityanath top choice as UP CM, likely to retain power; SP gains ground but far from majority

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath and former CM Akhilesh Yadav.

UP Opinion Poll: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, majority of opinion polls conducted ahead of the crucial UP Assembly elections 2022 showed. The Samajwadi Party is likely to better its 2017 tally, however, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party will fail to form government in the most populous state. Yogi Adityanath will create history if BJP forms government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 again as no CM has had two consecutive terms since 1985.

India TV-Ground Zero Opinion Poll

According to an Opinion Poll by India TV-Ground Zero Research, the BJP is predicted to retain power for a second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh with a brute majority. The ruling saffron party is likely to get 230-235 seats 403-seat state Assembly. The Samajwadi Party-led alliance will win 160-165 seats while the Congress and BSP are likely to get 3-7 and 2-5 seats respectively, the opinion poll predicted. Firebrand BJP leader and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been declared BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, will secure a comfortable win from the party stronghold.

Times Now-VETO Opinion Poll

According to Times Now-VETO opinion poll too, Yogi Adityanath is the most popular CM choice with 53.4 per cent people supporting him while 31.5 per cent of people want Akhilesh Yadav as the CM. According to the survey, the BJP is likely to get 227-254 assembly seats while Samajwadi Party may get 136-151 seats. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party may get just 8-14 seats while the Congress may have to settle for just 6-11 seats.

CVoter Opinion Poll

Another opinion poll conducted by CVoter, the BJP-led alliance in Uttar Pradesh is projected to win 229 seats in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Though the survey shows BJP facing loss of over 90 seats, the party will still comfortably win a simple majority.

The Samajwadi Party-led alliance is projected to win 151 seats, a big jump of 103 seats compared to the 2017 results. But it is still far away from the majority.

The BJP, at projected vote share of 41.5 per cent, seems to have maintained its vote share of 41 per cent secured in the 2017 Assembly elections even in the latest projections.

Counting of votes in UP and other states - Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - is scheduled to be held on March 10.

(With inputs from agencies)

