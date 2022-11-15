Uttar Pradesh by-elections: BJP names candidates for Mainpuri, Rampur and Khatauli bypolls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Uttar Pradesh by-polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday named former MP Raghuraj Singh Shakya as its candidate against Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav in the forthcoming Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-poll.

The Saffron party has also announced candidates for Khatauli and Rampur assembly seats by-election.

Rajkumari Saini will contest the election from the Khatauli assembly seat while Akash Saxena has been fielded from Rampur.

For Mainpuri, three names were suggested by the party including Raghuraj Shakya, Mamtesh Shakya, and Prem Singh Shakya, but the party has put its seal on Raghuraj Shakya.

The bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held on December 5 and the result will be announced on December 8.

In 2019, she had declared movable assets worth Rs 3.68 crore and immovable assets were worth Rs 9.30 crore.

As compared to 2019, when her declared income (as per IT return of 2018-19) was Rs 74.26 lakh, in 2022 (as per IT return of 2021-22) her income rose marginally to Rs 78.66 lakh.

