Mainpuri bypoll: Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav files nomination papers

SP candidate Dimple Yadav files nomination for Mainpuri bypoll

Highlights

  • The bypolls for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat will be held on December 5
  • The result will be declared on December 8
  • The last date for filing of nomination is November 17

Mainpuri bypoll: Samajwadi Party candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll Dimple Yadav filed her nomination papers on Monday.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Ramgopal Yadav accompanied 44-year-old Dimple during the filing of nomination papers at the District Magistrate's office in Mainpuri.

Before the submission of papers, Dimple touched the feet of Ramgopal Yadav.

Former MP from Mainpuri Tej Pratap and SP district president Alok Sakya were also present.

The bypolls for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat will be held on December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8. 

The Mainpuri parliamentary seat fell vacant following the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10.

Filing of nominations has already begun and the last date for filing of nominations is November 17.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce its nominee for the seat.

(With inputs from PTI)

