UP Polls: FIR against Congress' Baghel for flouting Covid norms during door-to-door campaign in Noida

Police officials said that they received a message from District election officer to file the FIR.

EC had prohibited mass political gatherings earlier in poll bound states in view of Covid-19.

An FIR has been registered against Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday for flouting Covid-19 norms during his door-to-door campaign in Noida ahead of crucial 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Police officials said that they had received a message from the District election officer to file an FIR against the leaders who were present at the campaigning.

Earlier, the EC had prohibited the conduct of any form of mass political gatherings and clamped restrictions for a week in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur.

The Congress leader started this door-to-door campaign for the polls after the Election Commission on Saturday put a ban on holding public rallies and gatherings in view of the spurt in Coronavirus cases.

Addressing the media persons, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said, "Others are either politicizing in the name of caste or playing 'religion politics', but no one is talking about common people, except Congress. From youth, farmers, women to backward communities, we are taking everyone along."

Baghel, who is also the Congress senior observer for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, distributed 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' wrist bands during this campaign.

"Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign was commenced by Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra last year to woo women voters in the state.

