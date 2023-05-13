Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Nikay Chunav 2023: 'BJP's win conveys people's support...' PM Modi's reaction over triumph

UP Nikay Chunav 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) triumph in the Uttar Pradesh Nikay Chunav (UP Local Body Polls) conveys people's support for the state's "unprecedented" development under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi also congratulated Uttar Pradesh BJP workers and candidates for the "stupendous win". The ruling BJP won the mayoral elections in 10 of the 17 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh, results for which were announced on Saturday, virtually adding a third engine to its "double-engine" government.

BJP marked victory on

The party's candidates won in Ayodhya, Jhansi, Bareilly, Mathura-Vrindavan, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Shahjahanpur and Ghaziabad. Official results for the remaining seven municipal corporations -- Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Firozabad, Varanasi and Gorakhpur -- are expected later on Saturday.

Urban local body polls were held in two phases

The urban local body polls were held in two phases -- on May 4 and May 11 -- to elect 17 mayors and 1,401 corporators. Nineteen corporators were elected unopposed, according to the State Election Commission.

PM Modi congratulated Congress

PM Modi also congratulated the Congress for the victory in the Karnataka Assembly Assembly elections 2023. "Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations," the PM tweeted.

"I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hard work of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come," he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress returned to power on its own in Karnataka after 10 years, knocking the BJP off its only southern perch on Saturday as voters decisively backed the grand old party desperately seeking electoral revival ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(with inputs from PTI)