Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will Vinay Kumar win it again for Congress party in Sri Renukaji?

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 : Sri Renukaji Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is also a part of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. According to the dates announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Himachal Pradesh will vote on Saturday (November 12), 2022. The results will be declared nearly a month later on December 8 (Thursday).

The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8 (Sunday).

This time, Narayan Singh from BJP, Vinay Kumar from the Congress party, and Lt. Colonel Ram Krishnan from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting against each other.

Sri Renukaji constituency recorded a voter turnout of around 78.29 per cent in the 2017 Assembly Elections and the polling for this seat was held on November 9, 2017 in Phase 1 of the elections.

In 2017, this constituency was won by Vinay Kumar of the Congress party. He had won the seat by defeating Balbir Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of around 16,868 votes.

At present, the BJP is in power in the hilly state, and in 2017 the party secured 43 seats in the Himachal Assembly. BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur is the current chief minister of the state.