Punjab Elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination papers from Amritsar East

Punjab Congress chief and party's candidate from Amritsar East, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday (January 29) filed his nomination for the state Assembly elections.

In a tweet, the Congress leader on Friday said, "Will file my nomination paper's tomorrow at 11.15."

Sidhu is a sitting MLA from Amritsar East seat.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded IAS officer Jagmohan Singh Raju against Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East. While, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD has fielded former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia against Sidhu for the upcoming polls.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday accused Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of having "failed" the people of Amritsar East as their representative as he filed his nomination papers from the assembly constituency here.

Majithia filed his nomination papers from the assembly constituency on Friday (January 28). He alleged that Sidhu, who is the sitting MLA from Amritsar East, has not done anything for the people of his constituency.

Bikram Singh will fight the elections from both Amritsar East and Majitha assembly seats.

Voting for Punjab's 117-member assembly will be held on February 20.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

