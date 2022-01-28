Navjot Sidhu a cruel person, abandoned mother for money, says sister | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu

Highlights Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister, Suman Toor, called her brother a 'cruel person'.

Suman charged that Sidhu had deserted their old mother after the death of their father for money.

She claimed to have documents to prove her allegations that Sidhu had been lying about their parents

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister, Suman Toor, has called her brother a 'cruel person'. Suman charged that Sidhu had deserted their old mother after the death of their father for money.

Suman said that Sidhu had driven her and their mother out of the house in 1986, after the death of their father. Their mother died in 1989 at the Delhi railway station as a destitute. He "ended everything for the sake of money", she said while addressing the media in Chandigarh on Friday days before Punjab votes to elect a new government.

"My father had left assets including a house, land besides pension. Navjot Singh Sidhu deserted my mother for the sake of money. We do not want any money from Sidhu," she opined.

Suman, Sidhu's elder sister, added that her brother's earlier claim that their parents were separated when he was two years old is a lie. She claimed to have documents to prove her allegations that Sidhu had been lying about their parents.

"Does he look two years old here?" Suman said as she showed a photo of the family at the press briefing. When mother asked him why he was lying about the relationship, she said, "he denied saying those things".

Suman demanded evidence from Sindhu for claiming that her mother had separated from their father. "Whatever Navjot Singh Sidhu is claiming about my parents is false," she said, adding that "my mother had approached the court after Sidhu had claimed that there was a judicial separation between her and our father."

"We have seen very tough times. My mother was in the hospital for four months. I have documentary evidence of whatever I am claiming," she told reporters.

Suman also went on to claim that she had gone to meet Sidhu on January 20 but he refused to meet her. "He didn't open the door."

"He (Sidhu) has blocked me on his phone. His servants also do not open doors. I want justice for my mother. I am a 70-year-old and revealing these things about our family is really tough," Suman said.

Suman allegations against Sidhu have come at a time when the latter is spearheading Congress' campaign in Punjab where polling will take place in a single phase on February 20 and the result will be announced on March 10. Although Congress is yet to declare its CM candidate, the cricketer-turned-politician has been weighing in on his CM ambitions.

Also Read | Sidhu-Channi's 'hug' show. All for Punjab CM's chair? | WATCH

Also Read | Channi or Sidhu - Who will be Cong Punjab CM face? Rahul Gandhi says 'whosoever leads...'