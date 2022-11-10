Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Seven-time Congress MLA GR Musafir to fight as 'Independent' from Pachhad seat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Pachhad Assembly Constituency.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress rebel Gangu Ram Musafir filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from the Pachhad seat in Sirmaur district, making the elections tough for the Congress party.

The seven-time MLA, who was denied ticket after his three successive electoral losses, had announced his decision to fight as an Independent candidate after the Congress gave ticket to Dyal Pyari, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. Musafir will dent the party’s voter bank in the non-Hattee belt where Dyal Pyari is hoping to make the maximum gains.

The development has come as a blessing in disguise for BJP candidate Reena Kashyap. She is expected to gain in the Trans-Giri belt where the Hattee community has got the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. This development can improve her electoral prospects further.

Musafir had lost the 2019 byelection by a narrow margin of around 2,742 votes. He had polled 19,306 votes while Dyal Pyari, who had contested as an Independent candidate, had remained third. Reena Kashyap had won the seat in her maiden attempt.

Congress’ vote share has declined significantly over the years from 64.5 per cent in 1998 to 45.62 per cent in 2012. The BJP has gradually made inroads into the constituency and its vote share constantly rose over the years from as low as 26.21 per cent in 1998 to 54.14 per cent in 2017 polls.

At present, the BJP is in power in the hilly state, and in 2017 the party secured 43 seats in the Himachal Assembly. BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur is the current chief minister of the state.