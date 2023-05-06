Mudigere Assembly Election 2023: BJP’s Deepak Doddaiah pitted against JD(S) MP Kumaraswamy, Cong's Jhawar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mudigere is an assembly constituency in Karnataka

Mudigere Assembly Election 2023: Mudigere constituency will see a key contest between BJP’s Deepak Doddaiah, JD(S) MP Kumaraswamy and Congress’ Nayana Jyothi Jhawar. The election will take place on May 10 and counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.

Karnataka has a total of 224 assembly seats and the half-way mark to claim the majority is 113. Ahead of the election, incumbent Mudigere BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy submitted his resignation from the primary membership of the party for being denied ticket.

The 3-time BJP MLA blamed BJP national general secretary CT Ravi for being denied the ticket to contest from Mudigere.

In 2018, BJP’s MP Kumaraswamy won the election by defeating Motamma of the Congress with a margin of 12,512 votes.

