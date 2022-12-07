MCD Results 2022: AAP establishes its own 'double engine' rule but short of big sweep

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that his party will win over 200 wards in MCD elections.

MCD Results 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears set to end the 15-year rein of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Muncipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). In a wildly-swinging race for Delhi civic body, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is on course of establish its rule in MCD thus establishing its own 'double engine' administration. The AAP has a government in Delhi as well.

As per the results/trends available of all 250 wards till the filing of this report, the BJP won/leading on 107, AAP 131, Congress 8 and others on 4 seats. The trends/results show massive gains for AAP, on the other hand the BJP has failed to hold on to its fort despite an intense campaigning that saw the saffron party unleashing a battery of Union ministers canvassing for the civic polls.

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said his party would win 230 wards. However, the party will have to settle at much less than claimed. The party's victory in MCD elections is certain to strenghthen hold over Delhi and would make it much more difficult for the BJP to turn things around for it in the national capital. The Congress, for which Delhi was once considered a fortress, has been relegated to a distant third spot, thanks to lackadaisical approach of the leadership. The results of this election may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

While both BJP and AAP left no stone unturned during campaigning for MCD polls, the top Congress leaders were nowhere in the scene suggesting that the grand old party has given a walkover to the other two players.

The high-stakes election for the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.