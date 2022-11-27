Manipuri polls: SP leader Dimple Yadav addresses gathering, warns of 'crackdown' on party leaders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "I would like to tell my young friends and SP leaders that the administration will act tough on you on December 4," said Dimple Yadav as she addressed the gathering.

Uttar Pradesh: In a statement made at a rally on Sunday, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav claimed that the BJP-led administration in Uttar Pradesh will crack down on local party leaders ahead of the by-election in Manipur and asked them to "not sleep at their homes" on the night before polling. Dimple, the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, has been fielded from the seat, which has been represented by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"I would like to tell my young friends and SP leaders that the administration will act tough on you on December 4. Do not sleep in your homes on December 4, so that on December 5, nobody can even touch you. You go and cast your votes, and on December 6, the administration will disappear from here," she said at an election meeting at Ahirava village in Bhogaon assembly constituency.

Urging the women to vote for the party she said, "the administration cannot use force on you. You are the women power and you can fight. You should go and cast your vote."An elderly person told me that it is the administration which is contesting the bypoll. I told her on one hand, there is the administration which is contesting the elections, on the other, the people of Mainpuri are contesting the bypoll for 'netaji. This is not my election. This is the your (people) election and that of our respected 'netaji'. I am sure that Mainpuri will honour and pay tributes (to 'netaji')," she said.

Dimple further went on to state, "This is the first bypoll when 'netaji' is not among us. 'Netaji' had an emotional relationship with the people of Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, and people from here resided in his heart. "He used to consider their problems as his own. He has done the maximum development of this place -- be it roads, electricity, irrigation, education of girls or jobs for the youth. "'Netaji' had always thought about everyone, he had given importance to everyone, and had taken everyone along. He had never indulged in politics of partiality and discrimination. He was always concerned about the development of Mainpuri, and how to help people here.

(With inputs from PTI)

