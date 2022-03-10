Kursi Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Sakendra Pratap leads over SP's Rakesh Kumar Verma

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kursi Election Result 2022 LIVE

Kursi election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The constituency is witnessing the main battle between BJP's Sakendra Partap and SP's Rakesh Kumar Verma.

Kursi, which falls under the Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency, has been under BJP's rule for the last five years. Congress has fielded Urmila Pate while Kumari Meeta Gautam is backed by the BSP. The constituency will also see Neeraj Kumar Rawat representing AAP.

In 2017, Sakendra Pratap Verma of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 28679 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Upendra Singh Rawat won from Bara Banki Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 110140 votes by defeating Ram Sagar Rawat from the Samajwadi Party.

Polling in Kursi assembly constituency will be held on February 27, 2022.