After 'Khalistan' remark, Kumar Vishwas gets 'Y' category security a day ahead of Punjab polling

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Kumar Vishwas

A day ahead of polling in Punjab for crucial assembly elections, the Central government on Saturday has given a 'Y' level security to poet Kumar Vishwas with CPRF cover.

The move came in the wake of Vishwas' allegations against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He accused the AAP supremo of supporting separatists in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took to Twitter and demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi an impartial inquiry into the allegations leveled by Kumar Vishwas.

The accusations soon became attacks against Kejriwal, as many leaders sought 'clarification' over the claims. Dismissing the allegations, the Delhi CM had termed as "laughable" allegations by a former party leader that he has made separatist comments, saying he must be the "world's sweetest terrorist" who builds schools and hospitals.

The 117-member Punjab Assembly is slated to go to the polls on February 20. Kejriwal's AAP has emerged as a major political force in the state where it won 20 seats in the 2017 polls, thus becoming the principal Opposition party in the Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Khalistan allegation: Arvind Kejriwal's 'sweetest terrorist' comeback at Kumar Vishwas, BJP