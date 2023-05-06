Krishnarajpet Assembly Election 2023: Will BJP's Narayana Gowda win again?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Krishnarajpet is an assembly constituency in Karnataka

Krishnarajpet Assembly Election 2023: Krishnarajpet constituency is set to witness the key contest between BJP’s KC Narayana Gowda, Congress’ BL Devraja and JD(S) HT Manjunath. Karnataka assembly election is set to take place on May 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 13. The state has a total of 224 assembly seats and the halfway mark to reach the majority is 113.

In 2018, BJP’s Narayan Gowda won the election by defeating JD(S) BL Devaraj with a margin of 9731 votes. Krishnarajpet Assembly constituency falls under the Mandya Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh won from Mandya Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 125876 votes by defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular).

