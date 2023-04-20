Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Nomination process ends today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Poll campaigns intensify in Karnataka

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: All political parties intensified their poll campaign as around 3 weeks to go for the voting in Karnataka. The ruling Bharatiya Janta Party is appealing people to vote for them citing Bommai government's works, while Opposition Congress and JD-S are making effort to wrest power from the saffron party. Today is the last date for making nominations. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations.