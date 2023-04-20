Thursday, April 20, 2023
     
Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Nomination process ends today

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: There are three main contenders- BJP, Congress and JD-S in the state. All three are contesting solo. Karnataka saw a hung assembly in the last election 2018 resulting coalition government of Congress and JD-S which later collapsed due to a revolt by rebel MLAs.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Bengaluru Updated on: April 20, 2023 11:12 IST
Poll campaigns intensify in Karnataka
Poll campaigns intensify in Karnataka

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates:  All political parties intensified their poll campaign as around 3 weeks to go for the voting in Karnataka.  The ruling Bharatiya Janta Party is appealing people to vote for them citing Bommai government's works, while Opposition Congress and JD-S are making effort to wrest power from the saffron party. Today is the last date for making nominations. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations.

  • Apr 20, 2023 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    I am not angry with BJP: KS Eshwarappa

    "I am not angry with BJP... those who have left BJP have to be brought back. We've to bring them back to BJP who are angry with our party & joined Congress. BJP will win and form government with an absolute majority," said Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa.

  • Apr 20, 2023 11:10 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress party is infamous for its lies: BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai

    "Congress party is infamous for its lies... What did Siddaramaiah do? First he should see who did the work of setting fire in Karnataka, the people of the whole world are following PM Modi, and people know what they have to do," BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai said.

  • Apr 20, 2023 11:05 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Today I am joining Congress: BJP MLC H Vishwanath

    "Today I am joining Congress. There are political reasons, due to which I am leaving BJP and joining Congress," said BJP MLC H Vishwanath.

  • Apr 20, 2023 11:04 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Police seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.54 crores from car

    Following a credible input, police seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.54 crores from a car in Ramadurga in the Belagavi district of Karnataka. IT dept has been informed of the same, said police official.

  • Apr 20, 2023 9:50 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress accuses him of 'threatening' voters

    The Congress on Wednesday tweeted a video clip of BJP chief J P Nadda's remarks in Karnataka, accusing him of "threatening" the voters and calling his comments a "blatant attack on democracy". Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted a video clip of Nadda addressing an election gathering in Karnataka, to attack the BJP "Karnataka mein vikas ki ganga behti rahe esliye main kamal ke nishan par vote maangne aaya hoon. Karnataka mein vikas chalta rahe, nirantar chalta rahe, ye chunav ka mudda hai. Jo Modi ji ka aashirvaad hai usse kahin Karnataka vanchit na ho jaye esliye mera aapse nivedan hai ki aapne kamal ko jitana hai aur Karnataka ke vikas ko aage badhana hai (Vote for the lotus symbol to ensure the river of development continues to flow in Karnataka.

  • Apr 20, 2023 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress releases 6th and final list of candidates

    The Congress in the early hours of Thursday released its sixth and final list of five candidates for the impending Karnataka assembly elections. In the final list, Mohammed Shalem was fielded from Raichur, BV Rajeev Gowda from Sidlaghatta, S Anand Kumar from C V Raman Nagar (SC), HP Sridhar Gowda from Arkalgud, and Inayath Ali from Mangalore City North. The party had on Wednesday replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka, currently under Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan instead from there.

