Chikballapur Assembly Election 2023: Close fight between BJP's K Sudhakar and Congress' Pradeep Eshwar

New Delhi: Karnataka is set to hold a crucial Assembly election on May 10, with major political parties -- Congress, Bhartiya Janata Party, and Janata Dal (Secular)-- in the fray. The state has 224 constituencies which will go for election next month.

Among 224 constituencies, Chikballapur is considered crucial for all three parties, considering the fact the region has a significant farmer vote bank. Besides, the district is also known for silk and milk. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the state has a total population of 12,54,377 and the literacy rate is 69.76%. This year, the ruling party has fielded Dr K Sudhakar, who is currently serving as the Minister of Medical Education and Health of Karnataka. Whereas, Congress, which has been considered as the key opponent in this election, has fielded Pradeep Eshwar while JDS has nominated KP Bachegowd as their candidate.

List of candidates:

PRADEEP ESHWAR: Indian National Congress

PILLA ANJINAPPA: Bahujan Samaj Party

K. SUDHAKAR: Bharatiya Janata Party

K.P. BACHE GOWDA: Janata Dal (Secular)

VENKATA SIVUDU: Independent

Dr M.M. BHASHA NANDI: Aam Aadmi Party

PM has also exhibited a personal interest in the Chikballapur constituency

It is worth mentioning that Chikballapur is considered a significant constituency for the ruling government as it is the home turf of Sudhakar, a "loyal" candidate of the ruling party. Moreover, Sudhakar, had a history of winning this constituency twice and there were speculations he might continue his legacy this time too. Moreover, earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the region and inaugurated Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR).

