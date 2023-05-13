'Now, BJP won't have courage to 'allow' assembly polls in J-K' says Omar Abdullah after K'taka poll results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Now, BJP won't have courage to 'allow' assembly polls in J-K' says Omar after K'taka poll results

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Taking note of the impressive performance of the grand old party in Karnataka, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah launched a scathing attack on BJP and said there is "no way" the party will have the courage to "allow" assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after its performance in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023.

According to the latest trends on the Election Commission website, the grand old party (Congress), which has won 86 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka so far and is leading in 50, is striding towards victory. On the other hand, the BJP has won 44 and is ahead in 20.

"No way BJP will have the courage to allow assembly elections in J-K"

"Now there is no way BJP will have the courage to allow assembly elections to take place in Jammu and Kashmir any time soon Karnataka Election Results," Abdullah, the vice president of the NC, said in a tweet.

Mufti's reaction on K'taka poll results

In view of the inclining trends toward Congress, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti described the Karnataka Assembly poll results as a "ray of hope." "The BJP tried its best to communalise the situation as is their habit. They even brought Bajrangbali, religion, Hindu-Muslim to the discourse. The prime minister tried to take the discourse on religious lines. Despite that, people kept these issues on the sidelines and chose the issue of development on which the Congress ran its campaign," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister told reporters here.

"It is good news because the general elections are to take place the next year," the People's Democratic Party (PDP) president added. She said while the democratic values of the country and the idea of brotherhood were being attacked, "a ray of hope is being seen from Karnataka today". "I hope people across the country will also reject communal politics and vote for the country's development and prosperity," Mufti said.

