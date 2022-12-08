Ghatlodia Election Results 2022 LIVE: Prestige battle for CM Bhupendra Patel, counting of votes today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ghatlodia Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates

Ghatlodia Election Results 2022 LIVE: Located in Ahmedabad region, Ghatlodia is one of VIP assembly constituencies as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from here. For Patel, who was surprise pick when he replaced Vijay Rupani as the state CM in 2021, this is a prestige battle. Ghatlodia has a majority population of Patels and Rabaris. Ghatlodia Assembly seat has unique feat to its name. The assembly constituency has produced two MLAs in 2012 and 2017 who have gone on become CM of Gujarat. In 2012, BJP candidate Anandiben Patel won by a huge margin of over 1 lakh votes. In 2017, Bhupendra Patel defeated Congress candidate Shashikant Bhurabhai by a margin of 1 lakh 17 thousand votes. The Congress has fielded Amee Yagnik and AAP has given ticket to Vijay Patel from Ghatlodia assembly seat.

