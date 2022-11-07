Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Will son repeat the success of father in Dharampur?

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC There is a direct fight between Congress and BJP in Dharampur

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Dharampur Assembly constituency, one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh, is represented by BJP leader Mahender Singh. The seat comes under Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, is located in Mandi district. BJP leader Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chande is a Member of Parliament from Hamirpur. So, the BJP has an advantage as MP and MLA in the region belong to ruling establishment. Mahender Singh is MLA from Dharampur since 1990.

However, he, first time he became MLA as an Independent candidate. In 1993 he won on a Congress ticket. In 1998, he switched to Himachal Vikas Congress. In 2003, he contested on Loktantrik Morcha Himachal Pradesh’s ticket and his switching side did not stop there, he joined BJP in 2007. Despite several switches, Mahender Singh’s dominance in his constituency continues. This is the reason BJP, this time, gave a ticket to his son Rakesh Chaudhary.

