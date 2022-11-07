Monday, November 07, 2022
     
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Will son repeat the success of father in Dharampur?

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: BJP took chance as he gave a ticket to the son sitting MLA in Dharampur

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published on: November 07, 2022 20:52 IST
There is a direct fight between Congress and BJP in
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Dharampur Assembly constituency, one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh, is represented by BJP leader Mahender Singh. The seat comes under Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, is located in Mandi district. BJP leader Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chande is a Member of Parliament from Hamirpur. So, the BJP has an advantage as MP and MLA in the region belong to ruling establishment. Mahender Singh is MLA from Dharampur since 1990.

However, he, first time he became MLA as an Independent candidate. In 1993 he won on a Congress ticket. In 1998, he switched to Himachal Vikas Congress. In 2003, he contested on Loktantrik Morcha Himachal Pradesh’s ticket and his switching side did not stop there, he joined BJP in 2007. Despite several switches, Mahender Singh’s dominance in his constituency continues. This is the reason BJP, this time, gave a ticket to his son Rakesh Chaudhary. 

Here are the top candidates contesting from Dharampur Constituency

  • Rajat Thakur (BJP)
  • Chander Shekhar (Congress)
  • Rakesh Mandhotra (AAP)
  • Chander Shekhar (IND)
