Badami Assembly Election 2023: Constituency to witness triangular contest between BJP, Congress, JD(S)

Badami Assembly Election 2023 : Badami is one of the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka where the election is scheduled to be held on May 10 (Wednesday). It is a part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary constituency. The election results will be declared on May 13 (Saturday).

This time BJP has fielded Shantha Gowda Patil, while Congress gave ticket to Bheemasena B Chimmanakatti. Hanumanthappa B Mavinamarad will contest the polls on JD(S) ticket.

There are a total of 2,14,834 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,08,524 are male, 1,06,294 female and 16 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.95 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%

How Badami voted in 2018:

In 2018, BJP candidate B Sreeramulu won this seat by defeating JD (S) candidate Hanamant B Mavinamarad. While B Sreeramulu got 65903 votes, Hanamant B. Mavinamarad got just 24484 votes. INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,113 votes (10.87%) securing 41.31% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 70.71%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,107 votes (4.29%) registering 44.85% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.85%. The BJP will be trying to retain power in the state while Congress and JDS trying to dethrone the saffron party.

