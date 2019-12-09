Yeshvanthapura Constituency Result: JDS' T.N. Javarayi Gowda after round 1

Early trends from Yeshvanthapura show that Janata Dal (Secular) JDS's T.N. Javarayi Gowda is leading. ST Somashekhar of BJPj is trailing. Counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly by-elections is currently underway.
Here's live update:
|Karnataka-Yeshvanthapura
|Result Status
|O.S.N.
|Candidate
|Party
|EVM Votes
|Postal Votes
|Total Votes
|% of Votes
|1
|T.N. JAVARAYI GOWDA
|Janata Dal (Secular)
|13760
|0
|13760
|50.96
|2
|P. NAGARAJ
|Indian National Congress
|1059
|0
|1059
|3.92
|3
|S. T. SOMASHEKAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|11669
|0
|11669
|43.22
|4
|Krishnaiah
|Karnataka Rashtra Samithi
|40
|0
|40
|0.15
|5
|SRIVENKATESWAR MAHA SWAMIJI (KATAKADHOND. D. G)
|Hindustan Janta Party
|12
|0
|12
|0.04
|6
|C.R. NAGARAJU
|Bharatiya Prajagala Kalyana Paksha
|14
|0
|14
|0.05
|7
|MANJUNATHA. M
|Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
|133
|0
|133
|0.49
|8
|BEERESH. N
|Independent
|19
|0
|19
|0.07
|9
|VENUGOPAL. G
|Independent
|9
|0
|9
|0.03
|10
|SHAMBHULINGEGOWDA (GANDIVADHI)
|Independent
|22
|0
|22
|0.08
|11
|SARVAMANGALA. G
|Independent
|34
|0
|34
|0.13
|12
|HANUMANTHA. M (KOTE)
|Independent
|18
|0
|18
|0.07
|13
|NOTA
|None of the Above
|213
|0
|213
|0.79
|Total
|27002
|0
|27002
In 2018 elections of Karnataka Assembly, Yeshvanthapura was won by Indian National Congress candidate ST Somashekhar.
Yeshvanthapura is Karnataka Legislative Assembly constituency falling in Bengaluru Urban District of Karnataka. There are a total of 4,65,886 voters in this assembly of which 2,41,452 are males, 2,24,394 are females, and 40 are of the third gender.