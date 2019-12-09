Yeshvanthapura Constituency Result: JDS' T.N. Javarayi Gowda after round 1

Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Legislative Assembly by-election 2019 Results Yeshvanthapura

Early trends from Yeshvanthapura show that Janata Dal (Secular) JDS's T.N. Javarayi Gowda is leading. ST Somashekhar of BJPj is trailing. Counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly by-elections is currently underway.

Here's live update:

Karnataka-Yeshvanthapura Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 T.N. JAVARAYI GOWDA Janata Dal (Secular) 13760 0 13760 50.96 2 P. NAGARAJ Indian National Congress 1059 0 1059 3.92 3 S. T. SOMASHEKAR Bharatiya Janata Party 11669 0 11669 43.22 4 Krishnaiah Karnataka Rashtra Samithi 40 0 40 0.15 5 SRIVENKATESWAR MAHA SWAMIJI (KATAKADHOND. D. G) Hindustan Janta Party 12 0 12 0.04 6 C.R. NAGARAJU Bharatiya Prajagala Kalyana Paksha 14 0 14 0.05 7 MANJUNATHA. M Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 133 0 133 0.49 8 BEERESH. N Independent 19 0 19 0.07 9 VENUGOPAL. G Independent 9 0 9 0.03 10 SHAMBHULINGEGOWDA (GANDIVADHI) Independent 22 0 22 0.08 11 SARVAMANGALA. G Independent 34 0 34 0.13 12 HANUMANTHA. M (KOTE) Independent 18 0 18 0.07 13 NOTA None of the Above 213 0 213 0.79 Total 27002 0 27002

In 2018 elections of Karnataka Assembly, Yeshvanthapura was won by Indian National Congress candidate ST Somashekhar.

Yeshvanthapura is Karnataka Legislative Assembly constituency falling in Bengaluru Urban District of Karnataka. There are a total of 4,65,886 voters in this assembly of which 2,41,452 are males, 2,24,394 are females, and 40 are of the third gender.