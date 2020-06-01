Rajya Sabha polls for 18 seats to be held on June 19: EC

Image Source : PTI Rajya Sabha polls for 18 seats to be held on June 19

The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the date for deferred Rajya Sabha Polls as well as counting date. The elections were deferred in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak earlier. A total of 55 Rajya Sabha seats of 17 states had been vacated in April. Out of these, 4 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 4 in Gujarat, 3 in Madhya Pradesh, 3 in Rajasthan, 2 in Jharkhand, and 1 seat each in Manipur and Meghalaya.

The date of the polling is will be held on June 19 from 9 am to 5 pm. While the counting of the votes will begin on the same day at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs which was scheduled to be held on June 3, has been postponed after members express the inability to attend it.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage