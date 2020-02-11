Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Mustafabad Constituency Result LIVE

Image Source : INDIA TV Mustafabad constituency result live

Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will began at 8 am on Tuesday. The Mustafabad Assembly Constituency of Delhi is currently held by Jagdish Pradhan of BJP. In the 2015 Assembly Elections, he beat Hasan Ahmed of Congress. Jagdish Pradhan got 35.33 percent of the votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Mustafabad constituency are Haji Yunus of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jagdish Pradhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ali Mehndi of the Indian National Congress.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Mustafabad had seen 70.85 per cent voting. Of the constituency’s 233445 registered voters, 165388 exercised their right to franchise. Among those who voted, 92119 were male, 72617 female, and 1 from the third gender. At the time of that election, there were a total of 13,313,295 registered voters across Delhi’s 70 seats — 7,391,943 male, 5,920,490 female and 862 belonging to the third gender.