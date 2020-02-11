Laxmi Nagar Constituency Result LIVE: Nitin Tyagi Vs Abhay Kumar Verma Vs Hari Dutt Sharma

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Laxmi Nagar Constituency Result | LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Laxmi Nagar Constituency Result | LIVE​ UPDATES

Laxmi Nagar Constituency Result: Previous statistics

The counting of votes is underway. The election battle in Laxmi Nagar Constituency is a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The Laxmi Nagar Assembly Constituency, part of the East Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency, is currently held by AAP MLA Nitin Tyagi. The BJP has fielded Abhay Kumar Verma while Hari Dutt Sharma is contesting as a Congress candidate from Laxmi Nagar Constituency.

AAP MLA Nitin Tyagi, who is eyeing a second consecutive term, had won from Laxmi Nagar Constituency in 2015, by a narrow margin of 5,000 votes over BJP candidate BB Tyagi. AAP's Nitin Tyagi secured 58,229 votes while the BJP candidate got 53,383 votes. In the 2013 assembly election, AAP candidate Binod Kumar Binni had won from Laxmi Nagar Constituency. In 2008, Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Walia had won.

Voting for the assembly election in Delhi took place on February 8.