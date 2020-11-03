In Pics: A sneak peek into second phase of polling for Bihar Assembly election 2020

Image Source : PTI Voters undergo thermal screening at a polling station before casting his vote during the second phase of Bihar assembly elections, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Patna

Polling got underway in 94 constituencies of Bihar assembly on Tuesday morning in the second phase of elections which will decide the electoral fate of RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan''s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and more than 1,450 other candidates.

The poll opened at 7 am but the time for its conclusion has been extended by one hour till 6 pm to facilitate COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise in the last hour. Polling will, however, conclude early in naxal-hit areas.

Voting is simultaneously taking place for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat by-poll, which was necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) lawmaker Baidyanath Mahto.

Besides Tejashwi, his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and four state ministers are also in the fray in this phase, which also features one transgender candidate, fielded by the LJP.

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha''s son Luv Sinha is also contesting the poll in this phase. The RJD has fielded 56 candidates, LJP 52, BJP 46, JD(U) 43, RLSP 36 and the Congress 24.

Here's a sneak peek into the second phase of polling for Bihar Assembly election 2020

Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the second phase of Bihar assembly polls,

Image Source : PTI Voters stand in queues to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar assembly elections, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Patna

Image Source : PTI Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) party leader Chirag Paswan shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the second phase of Bihar assembly polls, in Khagaria district,

Image Source : PTI Former president of JNU Students Union Kanhaiya Kumar shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the second phase of Bihar assembly polls, in Begusarai district

Image Source : PTI RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the second phase of Bihar assembly polls, in Patna

Image Source : PTI A woman shows an ID and her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the second phase of Bihar assembly polls, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Patna district

Image Source : PTI Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) party leader Upendra Kushwaha and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the second phase of Bihar assembly polls, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Patna

Image Source : PTI RJD leader Rabri Devi shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the second phase of Bihar assembly polls, in Patna

Image Source : PTI JD-U Working State President Ashok Chaudhary and his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting votes during the second phase of Bihar assembly polls, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Patna.

Image Source : PTI Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the second phase of Bihar assembly polls, in Patna

Image Source : PTI Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and his wife Maya Shankar show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting votes during the second phase of Bihar assembly polls, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Patna

Image Source : PTI Voters undergo thermal screening at a polling station as they arrive to cast their votes for the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, in Muzaffarpur district.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage