Image Source : PTI Don't have B or C team for upcoming Bihar polls, Chirag's LJP will be left as vote-cutter party: BJP

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election 2020, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that Chirag Paswan is trying to mislead the people of Bihar by taking names of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and exuded confidence that the NDA will get a three-fourth majority in the state elections while Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will be left as a "vote-cutter" party.

The Union Minister further said that BJP has no links with LJP. "Our alliance with JD(U), HAM(S), VIP will win three-fourth majority in Bihar polls."

Playing down Opposition's claim that the LJP is working as BJP's B team, Javadekar stressed, "We don't have any B or C team for the upcoming Bihar election."

"Chirag Paswan has chosen a separate path in Bihar. He is trying to mislead people by taking names of senior BJP leaders. We don't have any B or C team. NDA will get three-fourth majority. Chirag's party will be left as a vote cutter party," Javadekar told news agency ANI.

Bihar is gearing up for assembly elections 2020. The Election Commission of India has announced a three-phase election in Bihar in October-November. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage