Congress releases first list of 13 candidates for Bengal elections 2021

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress releases first list of candidates for West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

The Congress party on Saturday released its first list of 13 candidates for West Bengal Assembly elections 2021. Earlier in the day, BJP had released a list of 57 candidates for the first two phases of Bengal elections 2021.

On Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had also announced the full list of 291 candidates for the forthcoming polls.

Earlier, the grand alliance comprising Left Front, Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) announced the first list of candidates for the first two phases of West Bengal Assembly elections.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose said that the alliance has arrived upon a seat-sharing agreement to counter both the state's incumbent Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming state Assembly polls.

Bose, however, did not disclose the candidates' names for three seats, including the high-profile constituency in East Midnapore's Nandigram, along with Egra and Pingla in West Midnapore, saying the names have not been finalised yet for these three seats.

West Bengal will go to the polls in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

