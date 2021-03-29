Image Source : PTI 'They attacked me...but I'm a Royal Bengal tiger': Mamata Banerjee's diatribe against BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has yet again held responsible the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "attacking" her in Nandigram. In an apparent reference to the rival BJP, the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that goons from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were brought in Bengal to attack her. Mamata, who was addressing a rally in Nandigram, said that she would respond like a Royal Bengal tiger.

"Those who can't love culture, can't do politics here. Nandigram witnessing hooliganism. We did meeting in Birulia, TMC office destroyed. He's(Suvendu Adhikari) doing whatever he wants. I can play games too. I too will respond like a lion. I'm a Royal Bengal tiger," she said.

"They attacked me. No one from Nandigram attacked me but you brought goons from UP, Bihar. We want a free and fair election. If they come, women should beat them up with utensils," the Trinamool chief added.

Banerjee on Monday conducted a massive roadshow in Nandigram, where she is pitted against her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

The high-stakes constituency in Purba Medinipur district will go to the polls in the second phase on April 1.

Accompanied by senior TMC leaders, Banerjee led the 8-km-long roadshow from Reyapara Khudiram More to Thakurchowk in her wheelchair, greeting people with folded hands. Hundreds of local people and party activists accompanied her, shouting the slogan of 'Mamata Banerjee Zindabad!'.