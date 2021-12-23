Follow us on Image Source : ANI Aligarh: Stage collapse triggers stampede during Samajwadi Party-RLD joint rally | WATCH

UP Election News: Chaos prevailed during a joint rally of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Aligarh on Thursday. As workers of both the parties jostled with each other to join top leaders on the stage, the railing collapsed leading to a stampede-like situation. RLD president Jayant Chaudhary was also present on the stage.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows people trying to get on to the stage while pushing others. There was total commotion even as the security staff tried to control the situation. Speaker systems installed at the stage were also seen falling from the stage people tried to step down to safety.

WATCH VIDEO:

The rally was scheduled to be attended by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as well, however, he decided to skip it after wife Dimple and daughter tested Covid positive.

Akhilesh, in a tweet, said although he has tested negative, he was self-isolating as a precautionary measure.