Image Source : FILE Maharashtra Assembly polls seat watch: Amravati, tough combat between Congress and BJP

As the Maharashtra Assembly polls are around the corner, the parties are busy with campaigns and rallies. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase.

The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

There are two reserved seats under the Scheduled caste and scheduled Tribe categories within the Amravati district--Daryapur (SC) and Meghlat (ST).

This election, the main electoral battle between BJP's Panjabarao and Congress' Sulbha Sanjay Khodke. Meanwhile, Dr Moin Mufeez Deshmukh of Bahujan Samaj Party, Dr Roshan Prabhakarrao Ardak of Aam Aadmi Party, Raju Madhukarrao Kalane of Kisan Samaj Party (S) and Alim Patel Mo. Wahid of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi is also in this combat.

It is interesting to note that Amravati functions as the administrative centre of the district. It has a total population of over 7 lakh people. In 2014, Panjabrao after changing to BJP won against the Congress candidate with 84,033 votes. This year the total electors in Amravati are 345242, of which 1,68,040 are female and 1,77,189 are male.

ALSO READ | Haryana Assembly polls seat watch: Karnal