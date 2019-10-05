Maharashtra Assembly Polls Seat Watch: Worli, the battlefront with a Thackeray in field

Image Source : FILE Aaditya Thackeray, the first Thackeray to contest in open election

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections: Those of us familiar with Mumbai will know that Worli is one of the poshest corner of the town. With even a small house costing at least a crore, this is one of the 'it' place. This time Worli is in news for another reason. Aaditya Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is contesting Maharashtra Assembly elections from Worli constituency.

This in itself is a big thing as no one from the Thackeray family has contested in open election. Raj Thackeray announced that he would contest 2014 Maharashtra elections only to change his decision later. But this time, it's not a drill. Aaditya Thackeray is indeed contesting.

Worli is considered to be a safe constituency for Shiv Sena. In 2014 Maharashtra elections, Shiv Sena's Sunil Shinde had defeated Nationalist Congress Party's Sachin Ahir with nearly double the numbers of votes polled for him. Worli constituency has sizeable Maharashtrian population, the traditional vote bank of the Shiv Sena. Gujarati community resides here in good numbers along with other communities as well.

Worli can be said to be a stronghold of the Shiv Sena. The party has bagged the constituency in five out of last six Maharashtra Assembly elections. In 2014 elections, Shiv Sena's Sunil Shinde polled 60,625 votes and scored victory over sitting MLA Sachin Ahir (NCP) who polled 37615 votes.

This time Aditya Thackeray faces NCP's Suresh Mane, BSP's Vidyasagar Vidyagar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Gautam Gaikwad among other candidates in Worli constituency. Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has not fielded a candidate from Worli constituency.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday expressed confidence that Aaditya Thackeray would win the elections.

Here is a quick fact sheet on Aaditya Thackeray:

Who is Aaditya Thackeray?

Aaditya Thackeray is grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

What is Aaditya Thackeray's age?

Aaditya Thackeray is 29 years old

Where did Aaditya Thackeray study?

Aaditya Thackeray Graduated from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai. Prior to that he studied in Bombay Scottish School.

What political positions has Aaditya Thackeray held so far?

In 2010, Aaditya Thackeray was appointed as President of Yuva Sena, a newly constituted youth wing of Shiv Sena. In 2018, he was appointed as a leader of Shiv Sena.

During his school and college years, Aaditya Thackeray wrote poetry. He released his first book of poems in the year 2007.

It is expected that Aaditya Thackeray will be projected as a chief ministerial candidate after the assembly elections. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections are due on October 21, 2019. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections: Important dates

