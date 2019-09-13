Maharashtra assembly elections: PIL filed in Bombay HC to postpone upcoming polls due to floods and drought

A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in Bombay High Court seeking to postpone forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections stating 40% of voters in the state have been affected by floods & drought.
More details awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)
