Rs 15.5 crore illegal cash seized in Mumbai so far: IT

The Income Tax Department said on Thursday it has seized illegal cash amounting to around Rs 15.50 crore in Mumbai since the Model Code of Conduct for the October 21 Maharashtra assembly elections came into force.

As the campaigning ends on October 19 and polling date nears, the Department said that it will keep special tabs on the movement of unaccounted cash/valuables meant for illegal distribution to the electorate.

For this, it has beefed up the strength of the Quick Response Teams formed for this period with additional manpower to ensure elections free from the influence of such allurement, till the date of polling.

The IT Department also said it responds to all calls and tips from the police, members of the public and other sources and after verifying the credibility of the intelligence, it carries out raids on a daily basis.

Besides, it has also engaged in a sensitization and awareness programme through the print and electronic media, at airports, radio channels, social media, public transport, audio/video messages through celebrities on these aspects.

According to official sources, similar measures are continuing all over the state, in all major cities and towns to ensure that free and fair elections are conducted without the influence of cash/valuables.