Aurangabad Central Election Result: AIMIM's Naser Siddiqui VS Shiv Sena's Pradeep Jaiswal

Aurangabad Central Election Result 2019

Counting for the Aurangabad Central began at 8 am today. AIMIM candidate Naser Siddiqui is contesting against Pradeep Jaiswal of Shiv Sena.

NCP leader Abdul Kadeer Ameer Sayyed of NCP is also in the fray.

In 2014, Imtiaz Jalil Sayed of AIMIM won the seat receiving 61,841 votes. He defeated ship Sena's Pradeep Jaiswal who received just 41,861 votes.

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.