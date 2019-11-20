Image Source : PTI Rabri Devi to campaign for RJD candidates in Jharkhand

Former Bihar Chief Minister and wife of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, did not meet her husband in jail, but will campaign in the Jharkhand assembly polls. The name of Rabri Devi is on top in the list of RJD star campaigners for Jharkhand polls. "The leaders who will campaign in the Jharkhand assembly polls include Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap, Tejashvi Yadav, Misa Bharti and others. The dates of the campaign are yet to be finalised," Rajesh Yadav, vice president of RJD and party state election committee convener, told IANS.

Rabri Devi did not even once meet her ailing and jailed husband in Ranchi.

Lalu Prasad is currently in paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi, for treatment of various illnesses.

After Lalu's incarceration, his party is in turmoil. RJD did not win even a single seat in 2019 general elections.

Political analysts say that RJD is trying hard to win a few seats in Jharkhand to make its political presence felt in the state. It is fighting on 7 seats in alliance with the JMM and the Congress.

