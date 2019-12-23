I thank people for mandate: Hemant Soren

A file photo of Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren has dedicated his victory to the people of the state. After it became clear that the BJP has lost the elections and the JMM-Cong-RJD alliance hit the majority mark in the 81-member Assembly, Soren held a press conference here on Monday and thanked alliance partners for reposing faith in the JMM.

"I thank Guruji (his father Shibu Soren), Lalu ji and Sonia ji, Rahul ji, Priyanka ji, and all central leaders who reposed trust on me," Soren said.

He said, a new chapter has started and it will be a milestone for the state.

Soren said all the promises made to the people will be fulfilled by his government.

"We will sit with the alliance partners and decide the next course of action," Soren said.

Congress-JMM alliance has got the majority in Jharkhand as per the latest trends, though results for all the seats have not been announced.

Soren was declared a chief ministerial candidate by the Congress and the RJD in a pre-poll alliance in Jharkhand.