Follow us on Image Source : MAYANK SAXENA (LINKEDIN) Samedha Saxena: Indian-American girl honoured as one of the 'World's Brightest' students by Johns Hopkins

World's Brightest Students: Samedha Saxena is an Indian-American girl who has made everyone proud as she has been honoured as one of the brightest students in the world. The Johns Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth (CTY) recently named Samedha to the list of the world's brightest students. The nine-year-old girl is a resident of New York City and currently is a Grade 4 student at Battery Park City School.

Samedha made it to one of the world's brightest students

The above-grade-level test was held across 76 countries for over 15,000 students and Samedha Saxena left thousands of students behind her making to be one of the world's brightest students. Her exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, School and College Ability Test by the CTY Talent Search has inspired many others. Samedha is one of the youngest students who qualified for the CTY Talent Search Program at the age of 8.

"This is not just recognition of our student's success on one test, but a salute to their love of discovery and learning, and all the knowledge they have accumulated in their young lives so far," the CTY Executive Director, Dr Amy Shelton said.

Natasha Perianayagam was named 'Brightest' in the world

Meanwhile, Natasha Perianayagam, a 13-year-old Indian-American schoolgirl has been named to the 'World's Brightest' students list by the Johns Hopkins Center. The list has been made on the basis of the results of above-grade-level tests of over 15,000 students across 76 countries. Perianayagam is a student at Florence M Gaudineer Middle School, in New Jersey.

She also took the Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth (CTY) test in Spring 2021, when she was a Grade 5 student. Her results in the verbal and quantitative sections levelled with the 90th percentile of advanced Grade 8 performance, which catapulted her into the honours list that year.

ALSO READ | Indian-American student named 'Brightest' in world by Johns Hopkins

ALSO READ | Sainik Schools: Over 1,000 girl cadets expected to be enrolled