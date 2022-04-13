UGC releases guidelines for pursuing two full-time degrees simultaneously in physical mode

Highlights
- UGC released guidelines for students to to pursue two full-time degree programmes.
- The guidelines were released as academicians raised concerns about UGC's decision.
- One programme can be pursued in physical mode and another in ODL/Online mode.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday released guidelines for students to to pursue two full-time degree programmes simultaneously. The guidelines were released as UGC faced concerns from academicians who said it will lead to "dilution" of quality of education.
"A student can pursue 2 academic programmes, one in full-time physical mode & another in ODL/Online mode; or up to two ODL/Online programmes simultaneously," the order read.
Here are the detailed guidelines:
- A student can pursue two full academic programs simultaneously in physical mode if class timings for one programme do not overlap with class timings for another programme.
- One programme can be pursued in physical mode and another in ODL/Online mode; or up to two ODL/Online programmes simultaneously.
- Degree or diploma programmes under ODL shall be pursued with only such HEIs that are recognized by UGC or the Indian government.
- These simultaneous full-time degrees or diploma programmes shall be guided by UGC or and the respective statuatory councils, whenever necessary.
- No retrospective benefits can be claimed by students who have already pursued two full time degrees or programmes simultaneously, prior to the release of guidelines.