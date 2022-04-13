UGC releases guidelines for pursuing two full-time degrees simultaneously in physical mode

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Students react at the Miranda House College as the Delhi University colleges have reopened for classes.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday released guidelines for students to to pursue two full-time degree programmes simultaneously. The guidelines were released as UGC faced concerns from academicians who said it will lead to "dilution" of quality of education.

"A student can pursue 2 academic programmes, one in full-time physical mode & another in ODL/Online mode; or up to two ODL/Online programmes simultaneously," the order read.

Here are the detailed guidelines:

A student can pursue two full academic programs simultaneously in physical mode if class timings for one programme do not overlap with class timings for another programme. One programme can be pursued in physical mode and another in ODL/Online mode; or up to two ODL/Online programmes simultaneously. Degree or diploma programmes under ODL shall be pursued with only such HEIs that are recognized by UGC or the Indian government. These simultaneous full-time degrees or diploma programmes shall be guided by UGC or and the respective statuatory councils, whenever necessary. No retrospective benefits can be claimed by students who have already pursued two full time degrees or programmes simultaneously, prior to the release of guidelines.

