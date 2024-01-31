Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC grants deemed university status to Indian Institute of Mass Communication - IIMC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted 'Deemed to be University' status to the Indian Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). The institute took to Twitter to share this news.

The institute stated in a post on social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, ''A big thank you to the UGC for declaring the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, and its five regional centres as a Deemed to be University under distinct category. IIMC is committed to giving its best to promote education, training, and research in mass communication,''

With this new status, the institute is now authorised to offer degrees, including doctoral. The status extends to IIMC New Delhi and its five regional campuses located in Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Amravati (Maharashtra), Aizawl (Mizoram), Kottayam (Kerala) and Dhenkanal (Odisha). The University Grants Commission (UGC) granted the 'Deemed University' status for IIMC under the distinct category.

The idea to grant deemed university status to the IIMC is not a new one. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had approved the plan in 2016. During a review of higher education institutes by the Niti Aayog in 2018, it was recommended that the IIMC be merged with either the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Media Studies or Jamia Millia Islamia's AJK Mass Communication Research Centre. However, the institute, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Education Ministry (then HRD) had rejected the idea.

About IIMC

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is a famous institute for Journalism and Mass Communication, established under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, on 17 August 1965 in Delhi. It has five regional centres across India. The institute is one of the premier institutions of its kind in the country, providing quality training in journalism and undertaking meaningful research in the field of media and mass communication. The IIMC is also the training academy for Indian Information Service (IIS) officers.

(With PTI Inputs)