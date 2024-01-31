UGC extends validity of THESE 2 MPhil programmes till 2025-26: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The validity of MPhil programs in Clinical Psychology and Psychiatric social work has been extended for the next two years.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the validity of MPhil programs in Clinical Psychology and Psychiatric social work. The students can be admitted to these programs till the 2025-26 academic year. The notice in this regard can be read at the official website of UGC, ugc.ac.in.

The official notice reads, 'UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of PhD degree) Regulations 1011, notified on November 7, 2022, discontinued the M.Phil. program following the recommendation of the National Education Policy 2020.' The commission has relaxed the rules for two programs. i.e. MPhil programs in Clinical Psychology and Psychiatric Social.

''Considering the vital role played by the clinical psychologists and psychiatric social workers in delivering mental health services, the UGC has decided to extend the validity of MPhil in Clinical Psychology and MPhil in Psychiatric Social Work till 2025-2026 academic session only,'' the official notice further reads. Students can enroll themselves in these two MPhil programs for more two academic sessions.

In December last year, the commission warned students that the MPhil is not a recognized degree and directed educational institutions to stop accepting fresh applications into the MPhil programme for the 2023–2024 academic year. The regulations were line with the National Education Policy 2022 which recommends the discontinuation of MPhil programmes in universities. It recommends a four bachelor's degree and a research-intensive Master' degree eliminating the need for MPhil for PhD programmes.