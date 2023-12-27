MPhil is not a recognised degree anymore, UGC warns students

Follow us on Image Source : UGC University Grants Commission

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a warning to students against enrolling in a Master of Philosophy program at certain universities. According to a notification released by the commission, some universities are still accepting fresh applications for the course, even though it has been cancelled by the university body.

Previously, the commission had announced that the universities will no longer offer MPhil degrees and directed them to stop offering MPhil programs. Additionally, the universities have been instructed to take prompt measures to prevent admissions to MPhil programs for the academic year 2023-24.

The official notice reads, 'It has come to notice that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for M.Phil Programs. In this regard, it is brought to notice that an MPhil degree is not a recognized degree. Regulation number 14 of the UGC regulation (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. degree) regulation 2022, prohibits higher educational institutions from offering MPhil programmes.'

''In this regard, it is informed that the UGC has framed University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations,2022 which has been published in the Gazette of India on 7th November, 2022. The University authorities, therefore, are requested to take immediate steps to stop admissions to MPhil programme for the 2023-24 academic year. Further, students are advised not to take admission in MPhil Programme,'' notification from UGC added.