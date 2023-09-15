Telangana schools closed today for State Teacher Eligibility Test; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telangana schools closed today, September 15

The Telangana government has announced a school holiday today, September 15, due to the State Teacher Eligibility Test, or TS TET 2023. The school closure has been announced across all schools in the state. According to media reports, the Department of School Education, Telangana, will be conducting the state Teacher Eligibility Test, or TS TET 2023, across schools in the state, due to which schools will remain shut for a day on September 14.

Students and teachers have been advised to keep in mind the one and a half-day school holiday announced for the centers where the state teacher eligibility test is scheduled. Parents have been advised to get in touch with the school authorities regarding the Telangana school closure.

About TS TET 2023 exam

The government has set up a total of 1,139 exam centers for Paper 1, while 913 exam centers have been allotted for Paper 2. This year, around 2,69,557 applications were received for TS TET Paper 1 and 2,08,498 applications for Paper 2.

The first paper of the State Teacher Eligibility Test, or TS TET 2023, was conducted between 9.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m., and paper 2 will be conducted at noon from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Candidates who only qualify for paper 1 will be allowed to teach primary classes (Class 1 to 5) while those who pass paper 2 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8. For both exams, the format of the exam will remain same. All of the questions will be asked in objective type question format. There will be one mark of each correct answer. There won't be negative marking.