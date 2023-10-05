Sikkim Cloudburst: Schools to remain closed in THESE districts till October 8

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

In view of the unprecedented emergency situation created by the flooding of Teesta River, the state's education department has taken a decision to close both private and government schools. According to the official orders, schools in the districts of Pakyog, Gangtok, Namchi, and Mangan will remain closed till October 8.

According to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake led to a flash flood in the Teesta River basin which eventually turned into a fatal disaster. The officials also stated that the primary reason for the sudden surge is likely due to a combination of excess rainfall and a Glacial Lake outburst flood at South Lohnak Lake in North Sikkim.

A total of 23 Indian Army personnel went missing over Sikkim's Lhonak Lake on Wednesday after a cloudburst in Sikkim. One out of 23 army personnel who were reported missing has been rescued. The cloud burst also triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley. Due to flooding in Muguthang, two bridges at Dikchu and Toong have been completely damaged. BRO, Karmayogis rescued locals from the area and the government has set up many relief camps, where hundreds are taking shelter.